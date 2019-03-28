digital banks
Can SA’s new challenger banks knock out the ‘big four’?
For two decades, SA’s banking sector has remained largely the same. The advent of Capitec, in 2001, showed that customers were desperate for something different. Now, three new banks — all backed by powerful SA business personalities — are opening their digital doors, offering something entirely different. So what can they offer that’s new, and how much of a threat is this for the ‘big four’ banks?
28 March 2019 - 05:00
