IMF report slams SA’s education folly

SA spends about 20% of the national budget and 6% of GDP on education, exceeding that of many Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries, as well as the OECD average of 5.2%. However, many SSA countries achieve far better educational outcomes than SA does.

In fact, in terms of the relationship between the amount spent per pupil and pupils’ performance in maths, science and reading, SA is just about the most inefficient country in the world, and certainly much worse than countries with similar levels of wealth.

"The central message is that throwing money at education problems does not unconditionally lead to better outcomes," says Mlachila. "There is always a need to complement input-based policies and interventions (like better school sanitation and the provision of electronic tablets) with initiatives to enhance school management, increase teacher accountability, and improve pedagogy through continuous training and mentoring."

Unfortunately, political economy considerations usually favour input-based policy measures, the authors say, because they are visible and can be more easily "captured" by politicians, "who love ribbon-cutting".

This finding has serious implications for SA’s free tertiary education initiative — a classic example of a highly visible, politically expedient intervention, and one that is adding R20bn annually to SA’s education budget.

The authors argue that while providing free university tuition should improve enrolment and attendance, the payoff "is likely to be limited at best, and wasteful at worst" unless SA addresses the weak foundations at primary and secondary school — which result in more than a quarter of university and college students dropping out in their first year.

"This is not to say that there are not many academically qualified but poor students in tertiary education who deserve help; no doubt this is crucial for this segment of the population. But a large proportion of the tertiary education population come from middle-class and well-off households. They can largely afford the fees outright, or they can repay the loans after getting their degrees," says Mlachila.

The authors accept that the causes of SA’s poor quality of education are complex and multifaceted, and that legacy factors rooted in apartheid are a significant part of the problem.

Today, the education system is still bimodal: the poorest 75%-80% of pupils depend on dysfunctional public schooling in townships and rural communities and achieve poor outcomes, while the wealthiest 20%-25% enrol in private and functional public schools and achieve better academic outcomes.

"Moreover, while management in these [dysfunctional] schools tends to have limited capacity, according to the literature, what is most worrying is the fact that teachers from these schools tend to have lower subject content knowledge and few systems to hold them accountable," the paper notes. "This challenge is exacerbated by the political influence that teacher unions have in the education system."