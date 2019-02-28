SA’s fast-food sector gets up to speed

Each Friday night, at about the same time, an army of scooters descends on gated communities around SA to deliver takeout meals. It’s creating a world of security problems at upmarket estates such as those near Dainfern in northern Joburg.

The estate managers overseeing this influx of delivery vehicles find themselves having to track whether the vehicles are going to the right housing unit and leaving promptly once their deliveries are made.

It’s a problem that didn’t exist a few years ago. That’s because the technology underpinning this service — smartphones with global positioning devices — did not exist at a price point most people could afford.

"Five years ago a service like this would have been impossible," says Mr D Food CEO Devin Sinclair.

The rise in number and increasing affordability of hand-held devices with incredible computer processing power have laid the foundation for a revolution in food delivery, says Sinclair.

The combination of smartphones and the ability to make payments by mobile phone and track deliveries via satellite has created a sharp rise in demand for services such as Mr D and Uber Eats in SA.

These services have also been boosted by the rise in cloud computing, which enables companies to buy processing power and storage as a service rather than spend a small fortune on a mainframe computer.

It has meant they can rapidly scale up their services without too high a cost.

The effect on the online food delivery market in SA has been astounding. The value of food bought online in SA, along with delivery fees, will reach $453m in 2019, growing to $726m by 2023, according to research group Statista.

Research by Insight Survey found similar results: busy consumers are increasingly opting for the convenience of online delivery services when buying fast food.