Cape Town holiday rentals testing new highs

As Cape Town approaches its peak tourist season, property owners are wasting no time trying to cash in on what industry players expect will be a far more buoyant holiday rental market than last year. Estate agents have reported a rush of inquiries from local homeowners looking to let their properties to holidaymakers over the coming festive season.

While the bulk of Cape Town’s holiday rentals are priced at R10,000-R30,000 a night, trophy homes in posh Atlantic seaboard suburbs are testing new highs. A number on the market have staggering price tags that exceed R100,000 a night. And, surprising as it may seem, some of these uber-luxury rental abodes have already been let. For instance, two high-end homes on Clifton’s most expensive street, Nettleton Road, recently fetched R110,000 and R130,000 a night each through Dogon Group Properties.

Company CEO Denise Dogon says that without a doubt there has been a resurgence in demand for holiday rentals. "The rainfall we have had in Cape Town seems to be bringing life back to our tourism sector, [after] the drought affected the rental market and tourists chose other destinations. They now seem to be returning, and we are expecting a much better festive season than last year."

Dogon adds that the weakening in the rand this year is also likely to lure foreigners back to SA’s shores, given the increased value for money on offer.

Though there is interest for upper-end properties with all the bells and whistles, she says most booking inquiries from foreigners are for homes priced at R20,000-R30,000 a day.

The Atlantic seaboard is still the preferred area for overseas holidaymakers, but Dogon says Constantia has also become popular for holiday lets, especially with families from the UK.