The future of the MBA in Africa

Much has changed since the launch of the first MBA programme at Harvard Business School in 1908. Back then, the degree was designed to develop business leadership under a structured configuration of management sciences at a time of heightened industrialisation and internationalisation of US firms.

The MBA was, by its nature, US-centric. It took nearly 50 years before the first MBA was offered outside the US. Even then, from Africa to Asia, degrees were either modelled on, or offered in partnership with, US MBA programmes.

Many insist the MBA is still ensconced in the US template; that it has failed to adapt to changing global dynamics of power, economics and demographics. With the shift in the economic axis from West to East, and growing commercial interests moving from North to South, the MBA and its content are capturing more attention than ever. Nowhere is the debate on what constitutes the right approaches to business and learning more relevant than in Africa.

Despite burgeoning opportunities, this continent is a tricky place to do business. A rich tapestry of cultures, religions and languages layered over obscure geographical lines and vast distances creates a business environment ridden with complexity. Economic disparities and a history of sociopolitical instability in a region that is institutionally weak and grossly underdeveloped mean there is no such thing as business as usual. Conventional approaches and standard business acumen don’t work. Preparing individuals and organisations for this context requires an MBA with a difference.