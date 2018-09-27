ANC takes centre stage in state-capture saga

On April 21 2016, Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala, senior bank official Hannah Sadiki and the bank’s general counsel, Ian Sinton, made their way to Luthuli House for a meeting Sinton would describe to the inquiry as "horrible".

In his statement to the Zondo commission, Sinton said the bank had no problem engaging with the governing party on matters of national concern, but the fact that the ANC had requested the meeting with Standard Bank at the behest of Oakbay was evidence of the extent of the Guptas’ political influence "at the highest echelons of political office bearers in SA".

Of the four big banks — Absa, First National Bank (FNB), Nedbank and Standard — only FNB did not meet the ANC. (This was not for a lack of trying on the part of Godongwana; the bank had been prepared to attend the meeting, but it was later cancelled after FNB asked for the agenda.)

The three banks that attended these meetings say the party accepted that they could not comment on client-specific information. Instead, the conversation was around the legal frameworks and how a decision is made to close a client’s bank account. All also denied accusations of collusion — a narrative peddled by the Guptas and their allies.

Standard Bank was the only one to say it felt pressured by the ANC.

But pressure or not, was the party’s involvement above board?

Ebrahim Fakir, director of programmes at the Auwal Socio-Economic Research Institute, says it is unfortunate that, in this whole saga, it seems the ANC played a role in facilitating "capture". By summoning the banks to a meeting, it was throwing its weight around, playing bully on behalf of a particular set of actors for no discernible public benefit. "This was merely to serve the interests of a network of individuals who were tied to those in power because those in power were getting some kickbacks from them," he says.

It’s a sentiment echoed by the University of Johannesburg’s Mzukisi Qobo, who says the meetings called by the ANC and government are problematic — particularly in a market-based, democratic society.

"The party cannot impose its will at large over economic institutions," says Qobo. "It amounts to bullying and it does damage business confidence. Expending that energy to arm-twist institutions … is inappropriate."

It’s not that the government or party cannot meet banks to discuss issues of public interest, such as economic recovery or an economic road map, says Qobo – but it cannot do so to serve the interests of one family.

Both analysts are sceptical about the ANC’s attempts so far to distance itself from state capture.

"[This] is squarely about the ANC and there is no portion of the ANC, even at branch level, which can claim that they were unaware of this and that they fought against this," says Fakir. "The only reason they are doing this is because they need to change the narrative to restore a modicum of credibility."

Qobo says the party has been at pains to isolate state capture as a Zuma-era "maleficent", something that happened under a "rogue president".

"The narrative that the ANC is trying hard to drive is that we are in a new era; we are working hard to get to the bottom of state capture," he says. But state capture was not just "a Zuma thing" — the party defended and protected the former president during this time, and frustrated attempts to combat or respond to allegations of impropriety.

"This is an ANC problem," says Qobo, "and it has revealed the rot in the ANC."

But it’s not just the party that’s under fire; of more obvious concern is the government’s involvement — particularly given the banks’ suggestion that the real pressure came from the cabinet-mandated committee, headed by Zwane.

Only Standard Bank and Nedbank attended a meeting with the interministerial committee; Absa and FNB declined the invitation.

The banks have pointed to Zwane as the key player fighting their decision to close the Gupta bank accounts. Despite having no role in regulating the financial sector, the then mineral resources minister is said to have made threats about banking licences and changing the law to ensure it was illegal for a bank to close a client’s account.

Zwane is a controversial figure. He was plucked from obscurity as Free State agriculture MEC by Zuma in 2015 to head the mineral resources department. He subsequently emerged as a key and dangerous figure in the state capture narrative.