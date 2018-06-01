MeerLicht: SA’s newest optical telescope

For the past decade, astronomers have grappled with the mystery of fast radio bursts, fleeting blasts of intense cosmic energy lasting just a few milliseconds that come from unknown sources billions of light years away.

The hunt for the origins of these perplexing phenomena will soon be aided by a unique experiment unfolding in the remote reaches of the Northern Cape: the MeerLicht, a new optical telescope at the SA Astronomical Observatory near Sutherland, will be coupled with the MeerKat radio array near Carnarvon, roughly 245km away.

Multi-wavelength astronomy is nothing new — for astronomers, the more information from different parts of the electromagnetic spectrum the better — but this will be the first time an optical telescope captures images of exactly the same part of the sky at the same time as a radio telescope.

"This is probably the future for multi-wavelength physics," says Rob Fender of the University of Oxford. "Colleagues around the world are looking at MeerLicht and thinking: ‘Man, that’s a good idea.’ Colleagues from the Cherenkov array are already proposing a similar facility."

The Cherenkov telescope array is an international project to build a new-generation ground-based gamma-ray instrument.

Until now, when astronomers detected an interesting event in the radio spectrum, they had to contact colleagues at observatories with optical telescopes and ask them to train their instruments on the object under scrutiny. That "phone a friend" approach worked fine for events that lasted days or weeks, but for transient phenomena that pass in the blink of an eye it was simply too late, says Fender.

He is a principal investigator on ThunderKat, one of the 10 MeerKat large-survey projects that were selected through an international bidding process to probe key areas of scientific interest. MeerKat, which had the last of its 64 dishes completed in March, is the most sensitive radio telescope in the southern hemisphere; it will be incorporated into phase 1 of the Square Kilometre Array in about 2020.