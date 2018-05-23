World-first linked optical and radio telescopes will capture deep space data

MeerLICHT will take a picture of the MeerKAT radio sky every minute. That data will be transferred immediately to the cloud-based facilities at the Inter-University Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy (Idia).

Established in 2015, Idia is a R10m collaboration between the universities of Cape Town, Pretoria, North West and the Western Cape.

One of the institute’s aims is to make the country’s deluge of astronomy data available to local and foreign scientists.

"By exclusively linking MeerLICHT to MeerKAT we will, for the first time, provide dedicated optical multiband observations of every night-time observation conducted by a radio telescope for the full period of MeerKAT science operations," the project says. "Every transient in the field of view of MeerKAT will be simultaneously covered in the radio and the optical [telescope]," it says.

Other scientists are also keen to see what science the MeerKAT-MeerLICHT link will produce.

"In general, it’s scientifically promising for certain classes of transients," says Tony Beasley, head of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in the US. The observatory has not been involved in the project.

"Standalone, MeerLICHT will make scientific discoveries — and in combination with MeerKAT, new multiwavelength interests will arise," Beasley says.

MeerKAT, whose 64 dishes were completed earlier in 2018, will ultimately be rolled into phase one of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA). When it is complete, the SKA, will be the world’s largest radio telescope, with dishes and antennas in both Africa and Australia and a total receiving area of 1km².

It will be 50 times more sensitive than current telescopes and will look to answer some of science’s enigmatic questions: are we alone in the universe, what is dark matter, and what happened just after the big bang?

Phase one of the SKA, construction for which is expected to commence in 2020, will include MeerKAT’s 64 dishes and see the addition of about 130 more dishes.

Until then MeerKAT, which was designed and built by SA, will run independently.

SA had so far spent more than R3bn on the MeerKAT and associated human capital development projects, Science and Technology Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told Parliament ahead of her budget vote earlier in May.

The SKA site, about 80km from Carnarvon, has also been declared a national key point.

SA has spent more than R4.4bn on the SKA project so far, according to DefenceWeb, with some of that money going to acquiring farms around the site to allow for its expansion.