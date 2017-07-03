New view of stars baffles the senses

The Dome’s capabilities, however, extend past edutainment to serious academic study. The University of Cape Town, University (UCT) of the Western Cape and Cape Peninsula University of Technology all contributed funds to the upgrade and on the day I visited, two astronomers were waiting for a session on the new software, called Dark Matter. The Dome’s six laser projectors run off serious computer power: two clusters stuffed with powerful graphics processing units have been installed. One of the projectors will be devoted purely to research use. Michelle Cluver of the Inter-University Institute for Data Intensive Astronomy says the high fidelity projection capabilities will allow researchers to put "very rich data sets" up on the dome and visually fly through millions of galaxies.

One such data set, explains UCT’s SA research chairman in astrophysics and space science, Prof Tom Jarrett, is called the Two Micron All-Sky Survey or 2Mass. It has looked at the entire world’s sky and catalogued more than 300-million objects.

Earth-based and space telescopes including SA’s Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) continually record new data. The MeerKAT and Southern Kilometre Array (SKA) radio telescopes will soon be adding to material collected.

While researchers have been sharing and studying these data sets on screens and computers for years, the problem is they’re flat. "You lose the depth perception," says Cluver.

Being able to "fly" through space allows one to see in a new way, a bit like the invention of the microscope and telescope allowed for radically altered perception and understanding. And being able to visually examine data with 140-odd students or other researchers makes the dome a powerful "collaborative immersive environment".

"Studies that have been done about learning in this kind of dome find that people retain what they see so much better," Cluver says.

"They think that because [the visual stimulation] is so different to what you’re used to, your brain can’t store it in the same old place. It has to store it in a new, interesting part of the brain that you’re able to access."