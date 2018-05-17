DA’s De Lille Waterloo

The DA continues to reel as the Patricia de Lille saga shows no sign of being resolved any time soon. At this point it’s a drama that seems likely to end up in the constitutional court.

The high court in Cape Town on Tuesday restored De Lille to her mayoral post, pending the conclusion of her application to set aside the DA’s decision to terminate her party membership. It ruled that the interests of citizens would be best served by avoiding "musical chairs" in the city council.

The court was of the view that any other decision would create further uncertainty in the running of the city, especially given that both the DA and De Lille are not shy to litigate.

"We are genuinely concerned for the harm [De Lille’s] loss of office has for the people of Cape Town. The city has lost the services of its first citizen and members of the mayoral committee," judge Patrick Gamble said.

He pointed out that there may well be litigation beyond De Lille’s review application, and the matter could end up in the constitutional court. However, the court noted that De Lille’s relationship with the party "has all but come to an end".

Natasha Mazzone, deputy chair of the DA federal council, says: "It is unfortunate that Ms De Lille continues to put her individual interests above those of the citizens of Cape Town by using legal technicalities to cling to power.

"It is inconceivable that the DA would be expected to work with a mayor who has lost the confidence of two-thirds of the caucus that she leads on no less than two occasions ... De Lille will now act in only a ceremonial role, with substantive governance decisions to be taken by the DA caucus in the interests of the people of Cape Town while [she enjoys] the benefits of a mayoral salary at rate-payer expense."

De Lille says it is up to the DA "to make a decision whether we continue to fight ... or we put the people of Cape Town first.

"For the sake of good governance and the people of Cape Town, we must now begin to find a solution to this long, protracted fight between myself and the DA ... this is not about me; it’s about fighting for fairness and equality," she says.