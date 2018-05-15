PETER BRUCE: Like the ANC, the EFF and the DA have to face their demons
'As Julius Malema might say, the EFF didn't fall out of a lucky packet. But what eats away at parties is success'
15 May 2018 - 07:26
One day the EFF will split into nationalist and Marxist-Leninist factions.
Parties are born out of grievance, not celebration. As Julius Malema might say, the EFF didn't fall out of a lucky packet. But what eats away at parties is success. It has already consumed the ANC. The EFF is still too small to relax.
