PETER BRUCE: Like the ANC, the EFF and the DA have to face their demons

One day the EFF will split into nationalist and Marxist-Leninist factions.

Parties are born out of grievance, not celebration. As Julius Malema might say, the EFF didn't fall out of a lucky packet. But what eats away at parties is success. It has already consumed the ANC. The EFF is still too small to relax.