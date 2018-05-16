Politics

POWER TO CAUCUS

DA gives mayor ceremonial role after court reinstates De Lille

16 May 2018 - 05:48 Bekezela Phakathi
Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille at the Western Cape High Court on May 15 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Mayor of Cape Town Patricia de Lille at the Western Cape High Court on May 15 2018. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

Reinstated Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille will act in a ceremonial role, with substantive governance decisions to be taken by the DA caucus, the party said on Tuesday.

Natasha Mazzone, the DA’s deputy chairwoman of federal council, said it was inconceivable for the party to be expected to work with a mayor who had lost the confidence of two-thirds of the caucus.

De Lille returned to her office on Tuesday after the High Court in Cape Town ruled that it was in the best interests of service delivery to the city’s residents to avoid "musical chairs" in the council by maintaining the status quo pending the conclusion of court processes. However, the court noted that De Lille’s relationship with the party "has all but come to an end".

"We are … concerned for the harm De Lille’s loss of office has for the people of Cape Town," Judge Patrick Gamble said.

Mazzone said: "In true Zuma-like style, De Lille is now clinging on to power for power itself. She has long forgotten the people who have voted for the party that she once represented."

De Lille said it was up to the DA "to make a decision whether we continue to fight or we put the people of Cape Town first".

The ANC in the Western Cape said the DA’s haste in attempting to remove De Lille "shows contempt for the rule of law, which the DA so often claims to be the champion of".

phakathib@businesslive.co.za

De Lille ‘great enough’ to put aside differences with the DA and return as mayor

The High Court judge who reinstated her as mayor did warn that she subject herself to party discipline, something Patricia de Lille insists ‘she ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Patricia de Lille is still a DA member, and mayor, court rules

The ruling means she will remain in office until her application for a review of the DA's termination of her membership is heard
Politics
16 hours ago

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Debacle shows DA wants to have black cake and eat it

In the nonracial society of the DA’s paternalistic colonial logic, blacks are successfully and properly assimilated into the dominant, white culture
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Patricia de Lille is still a DA member, and ...
Politics
2.
TOM EATON: Dali Mpofu's smackdown with Peter ...
Politics
3.
PETER BRUCE: Like the ANC, the EFF and the DA ...
Politics
4.
DA apologises for messy break-up with Patricia de ...
Politics
5.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa needs Madonsela to chop ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.