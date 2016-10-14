BUSINESS DAY TV: What’s cooking at Taste Holdings

Taste Holdings CEO Carlo Gonzaga discusses interim results that show a loss due to investment in its Starbucks franchise.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Taste Holdings has released interim results and, while core revenue increased by 15% to R519.3m, it reported a core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) loss of R10m and a core headline loss per share of 6.2 cents. CEO Carlo Gonzaga joins me now in the News Leader studio, to get into the detail behind the numbers.

Carlo, while your release talks about Domino’s Pizza and Starbucks acquisitions being bedded down, the costs of establishing these brands in South Africa are still seeing your interim losses widen. How long before you see what’s filtering through on your top line already filter through to the bottom line?

CARLO GONZAGA: Yes, that is probably the most important question. With Starbucks, we see that business starting to get to an ebitda breakeven and so the stores are already profitable in our Starbucks business and the profit from those stores will cover what we call above store costs, probably by about store five, which should be the first half of next year.

And Domino’s, we probably need to get that business to the 120 store mark or thereabouts where we start to cover the costs of setting up the back-end dough production facilities and distribution facilities and that type of thing. So, we’re probably still a good two periods out, I would say, before we get that pointing in the right direction from a profitability perspective.

BDTV: While you are focusing on that ramp up or store build-up, that also has to be done at the right pace and one assumes that’s quite a tricky balancing act to perform in the current economic environment.

CG: That is exactly it. When you roll out to the extent that we did with Domino’s, where we did 79 conversions in the space of 15 months and they were really new store builds, and we trained 1,600 people, you have to invest extraordinarily heavily in people capacity.

With Starbucks, however, we were able to get to breakeven more quickly simply because we were able to leverage the existing base of, especially, people skills that we’d built in order to roll out Domino’s. So certainly the price you pay with a very fast rollout is that you’ve really got to pre-invest more heavily than what we’re doing in Starbucks, for instance, where we’re just going and trying to get a grip on how the business works before we start to really roll out aggressively.

BDTV: In fact, in your release today, you highlighted that you’ve been doing well at Starbucks despite the expected control challenges inherent in a new business. What exactly have you been able to mitigate on that front, because you’re already ahead of your original investment cases, and projections and forecasts?

CG: With any new business, you’ve got to establish systems and controls that are relevant to the South African market, so you can’t just import systems from any market in the world.

For example, something like gross margin control, we still have more wastage than we would like to have, but it’s better than we thought. Things like labour efficiency are a great example. When we opened our Rosebank store, you saw queues. When we opened Menlyn Maine we did just 3% less volume than Rosebank, but there were no queues because our staff was just trained better and we were doing three times the throughput at the till than we had done before. And that is even happening at Rosebank now.

So it’s those types of efficiencies that have come on sooner than we expected, but not because we’re better, but more focused. We’ve only got three stores to worry about rather than 15 at this stage.

BDTV: On those international brands, can you deliver to the commitments or obligations to those international partners right now, given some of the costs you’re having to bear?

CG: Yes, with store rollouts, brands like Domino’s and Starbucks are in over 70 countries around the world; they are quite used to changing economic and political circumstances in countries. They’ve got stores in Russia, Brazil, so they’re quite used to that. But that’s not the driving force behind what we do in terms of what our rollout is.

BDTV: Okay, broader than Starbucks and Domino’s, because obviously that steals the bulk of the attention right now. How are your other food services divisions doing within that category of your business?

CG: We’ve had a reasonable year in the brands that we own. In our Fish & Chip business, we really had a tough time with the price of fish going up and when I was here last we had just started to see some positive same-store sales growth. That has carried on for the entire six months and we haven’t made back what we lost in the negative same-store sales we had last year, but we’re positive 5% so we’re pleased about that.

And certainly in our Maxi’s business as well, we’re positive same-store sales growth and those are in segments that are quite price sensitive and probably more reflective of where the South African consumer actually is.

BDTV: While we’re on that point then, let’s bring in your jewellery division because that was surprising and I almost wonder whether we should be surprised at this, but same-store sales in the division increasing an exceptional 25% over the prior period. Are you surprised, what’s actually driving the kind of momentum you’re seeing in that division and to what extent do you have Arthur Kaplan still flattering some of the numbers that are coming through there?

CG: Certainly, what we’re seeing in jewellery – and we’re exposed to quite a wide consumer range – in entry-level jewellery consumers, people buying their first engagement ring, fashion watches – certainly more volatility in sales coming through there; that’s reflective of the South African consumer.

Then, on the upper end – which is really the upper end consumers who are clearly more resilient in the current economic environment that has continued quite unabated. And what we’re seeing, we didn’t expect this kind of growth. You’ve got to keep in mind that we did 15% growth last year so this 25% is on that 15%, but that it is really reflective of our investment in that business. It hasn’t just happened; we’ve invested quite materially ahead, in inventory particularly and in range and our store looks, to improve those. That’s part of what’s driving that 25% growth.

BDTV: Despite the positive outlook that you’re coming across right now, would you have to go back to market to raise some money in order to fund this business further, moving forward, because the share price, looking at it right now, one would assume that you’re not in the best of positions at the moment in order to pursue that kind of avenue?

CG: Yes, our ability to attract capital is always going to be proportional to… if we’ve got a place to invest it, and certainly what we’re seeing out of Starbucks, it’s presenting a far better investment opportunity than we had originally forecast. And similarly with Arthur Kaplan – when we bought that business, we had some ideas about how we could leverage its base and those are proving to be quite true. So, certainly, if we were to raise any equity it would be based on the fact that we would be seeing a more aggressive rollout of what we wanted to do earlier on, than anything else.