From nightmare to no problem: The trick to getting payroll right

Esterhuizen says technology solutions mean that most of the work can be automated, which provides greater efficiency. “An automated, cloud-based payroll solution simplifies things significantly by automatically calculating any deductions, generating electronic payslips and reports, and assists with keeping accurate records.”

Another benefit of an automated solution, she says, is that the software automatically updates when new tax tables are published, saving hours.

However, for businesses that don’t have an in-house accountant or payroll expert, outsourcing the payroll function to a specialist who can run payroll along with filing your annual financial statements and file VAT and tax returns is a good idea. The benefit of outsourcing to a specialist is that they will be able to provide advice and find any discrepancies in your records.

More than just allowing a business to be compliant or being a hygiene factor, Esterhuizen says an automated payroll solution acts as the core of a people-focused business. “Not only does it allow employees to conveniently access their payslips, it also allows them to apply for leave and easily update their personal information. In addition, it can help businesses to manage flexible workforces, the use of freelancers and contractors as well as enabling managers to manage projects, schedule tasks and conduct performance reviews.”

The data that a good payroll and HR system provides, she adds, is essential to helping business leaders make more informed decisions, particularly when it comes to talent management. “Things like measuring employee productivity, engagement and wellness as well as managing compensation, performance, talent retention, overtime and absenteeism are all easier when a business has an automated payroll solution in place. Ultimately, this data can be used to help attract and retain top talent by mapping career journeys, shaping remuneration and rewards policies, and even implementing wellness programmes.”

In SA, payroll is governed by an extensive list of laws and tax regulations, all of which need to be complied with. The most important first step in terms of compliance is registering the company as an employer with Sars. This requires completing the EMP101 form within three weeks of becoming an employer.

At the same time, employees must be registered for Pay As You Earn (PAYE). Businesses are legally required to deduct tax from their employees’ remuneration. In addition to deducting tax from their monthly salary, tax also needs to be deducted from any bonuses or commissions paid and even benefits. Refer to the annual Sars tax tables for more information.