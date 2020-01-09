SIPHO PITYANA: Halting the slide to a failed state

Business, like the rest of society, is edgy. It has no more appetite for platitudes and promises, or contradictory and reactive assurances from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It’s clear we’re in a fast-deteriorating economic climate with no discernible path out of the quagmire. As corporate citizens, we’ve used every opportunity to share our thoughts with the government on the paths well trodden by many other countries in similar positions; painful and difficult options have been chosen. Nations have to take short-term pain for long-term gain.

Wrongly, however, our government seems to be adopting a contrarian view that there’s no pain to be taken and we will be all right.

It seems to labour under the misguided expectation that business will shut up, invest and create jobs regardless of the state’s singular mismanagement of the macroeconomic environment. It forgets that we risk our own capital, or the capital entrusted to us by others, including pensioners.

On January 14 Business Unity SA (Busa) will host its Business Economic Indaba, where we’ll share these concerns with the government.

Business has given Ramaphosa more than enough time to provide worthy leadership. It’s not as if the options aren’t clear — we all know the choices that must be made. And where we do see decisive leadership, we can be counted on to be part of this journey.