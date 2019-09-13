Opinion TOM EATON: Nobody can think Twitter is where solutions to complex issues are created, but still … Twitter is a place that attracts a certain kind of person looking for a certain kind of experience, and overwhelmingly that person is an angry one and the experience is a fight BL PREMIUM

On Monday, peripheral bigot Dan Roodt blamed women for being raped, tweeting that “many South African women dress like prostitutes” and then “complain about rape”.

On Thursday, shortly after SA’s crime figures were released, former Hawks spokesperson McIntosh Polela tweeted: “The number of people killed in SA in 2018 is more than the recorded number of killings in Syria the same year. So, you’d be safer in a country at war compared to SA.”