CHARMAIN NAIDOO: How many years and how much hatred before you fit in? Being the first darkie in the varsity dorm meant being told to 'go home', but there wasn't the paralysing threat of violent xenophobia felt now

My friend June tells the story of how her mother arrived, as a young bride, a stranger, to the small Eastern Cape village that was to be her home for the next 50 years.

It was the early 1950s and, barely 21, her painfully shy English-speaking mum was now a farmer’s wife. As the new Mrs F settled into life in this foreign Afrikaans community, she made huge efforts to fit in, often pandering to the whims of the demanding, carefully coiffed farmer wives.