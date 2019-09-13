SA men man-up to offer a solution to the gender violence crisis
13 September 2019 - 05:09
Changing a light bulb, lending a hand with car and home repairs, doing heavy lifting and giving free self-defence classes. This is how some men are responding to SA’s gender-based violence crisis: with practical and positive action.
In Centurion, Francois van Wyk decided last week that after the national outrage over gender-based violence he needed to do more than pay lip service to supporting women, and formed the Centurion Gentleman’s Club.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.