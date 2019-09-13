National SA men man-up to offer a solution to the gender violence crisis BL PREMIUM

Changing a light bulb, lending a hand with car and home repairs, doing heavy lifting and giving free self-defence classes. This is how some men are responding to SA’s gender-based violence crisis: with practical and positive action.

In Centurion, Francois van Wyk decided last week that after the national outrage over gender-based violence he needed to do more than pay lip service to supporting women, and formed the Centurion Gentleman’s Club.