Opinion RANJENI MUNUSAMY: A bare-knuckle fight rather than fanciful philosophies is what we need Idealised notions of social compacts will remain just that until we realise that overcoming what ails means we’re in for a fight BL PREMIUM

An SA expatriate in Hong Kong became a social media sensation this week when a video was posted of her tearfully lamenting the clashes between riot police and pro-democracy protesters in the city.

“I moved from SA to be away from this. SA has this … I don't want this. This is not the Hong Kong that I've learnt to love,” she wailed into her shawl, delicately clutching her bottled water.