Thuli Madonsela, the outgoing public protector, on Friday received praise for her work over the past seven years‚ particularly her efforts to help soldiers.

The South African Military Ombud‚ Lt-Gen Themba Matanzima‚ described Madonsela as a courageous woman who had restored confidence in Chapter 9 institutions through her work.

"Her dedication and sterling work is all evident through the success of the cases she has conducted in the office. There was no case too big‚ nor too small during her seven year term of office‚" Matanzima said.

"She has served and worked tirelessly to serve the interest[s] of all South Africans from all walks of life. Through the feedback she has received from the general public‚ it is highly evident that her leadership as a public protector was a resounding success. She has set a good example of the public office indeed‚" he said.

He also commended her for the extraordinary effort and professional advice she gave to former defence and military veterans minister Lindiwe Sisulu‚ on the establishment of the office of the military ombud.

Matanzima said the office of the public protector did good work in assisting soldiers whose cases could not be resolved by the Department of Defence before the establishment of the office of the military ombud.

"There are a number of soldiers who got assistance from the public protector office as there was no military ombud institution in the country prior 2012‚" Matanzima said.

The office of the military ombud is a statutory body established in terms of the Military Ombud Act‚ 4 of 2012, to investigate complaints lodged by current or former members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) regarding conditions of service, and complaints lodged by the public regarding the official conduct of members of the SANDF.

TMG Digital