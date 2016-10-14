Thuli Madonsela will hold back state capture report

Public Protector Thuli Madonsela will not release her state capture report on Friday — as a “courtesy to the court”, said her counsel in the Pretoria High Court on Friday morning.

However, her counsel, Azhar Bham SC, said Madonsela had finalised and signed off the report.

The report is the outcome of an investigation into complaints of an inappropriate relationship between President Jacob Zuma, other state officials and the Gupta family.

Bham said the report did not make any findings or recommendations against Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen had applied urgently to interdict the report and it was his application that was being heard on Friday. Zuma’s interdict application is set down for Tuesday.

The imminent release of the report led to a last-minute political showdown that played itself out in an urgent court case — with opposition parties the EFF, the UDM, COPE and the DA all seeking to have their say.