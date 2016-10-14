The die is cast, says Trevor Manuel

SA is facing a tough sell as it seeks to avoid a ratings downgrade, and collective efforts to counteract a possible downgrade could come to naught, former finance minister Trevor Manuel says.

Manuel told a Times Media Group event on Thursday that ratings agencies were not novices when it came to decades of SA’s politics and were likely to have already made up their minds when they visit the country in the coming months.

Manuel issued a stark warning that SA was failing to protect its constitutional democracy, from "flagrant" breaches.

"On that basis, we can hope and try to persuade them [the ratings agencies] when they come, but in many respects, my sense [is that] the die is cast," Manuel said.

A move away from the principles of constitutional democracy was evident in the failure by either the executive or Parliament seriously to reflect on the March 31 Constitutional Court judgment, which found they had violated their oaths of office in a judgment that affirmed the powers of the public protector.

Manuel also cited current attempts by President Jacob Zuma to delay the public protector from delivering reports before leaving office.

Co operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen has interdicted Public Protector Thuli Madonsela from releasing her report on state capture on Friday.

"I don’t think we are in a low-scale constitutional crisis … when you have one arm of government saying the two other arms have failed, that is a deep crisis," said Manuel.

"We have not yet fully digested the import of the Constitutional Court judgment finding significant failure in the other two tiers of government," he said.

He also cited the case of Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who announced a judicial commission of inquiry into the behaviour of domestic banks.

This was later repudiated by the Cabinet. "If the minister of mineral resources wanted to lead a team to look at the banks, that needs to be published in the Government Gazette," Manuel said.

He said the situation was not made any easier by the current political environment, which has seen selective leaking of spurious facts by anonymous sources meant to delegitimise public officials and politicians as happened during apartheid.

" This is how the old apartheid agencies used to operate and we cannot allow it in a democratic society," Manuel said.

In the space of two years, 39 articles on the so-called South African Revenue Service rogue unit were published, and most were then retracted.

"Yet the narrative has been drilled into the public’s mind to such an extent that the public will forever doubt."