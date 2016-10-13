The City of Tshwane is still reeling from shock after it uncovered a R100m project that was grossly mismanaged by the previous administration.

New mayor Solly Msimanga took journalists on an exclusive tour of the Tshwane City Hall in the city centre on Thursday afternoon.

His predecessor‚ Kgosientso Ramokgopa‚ approved the renovation of City Hall to house the mayor and his staff. But this multimillion-rand project resulted in some of the most inexplicable things ever done in construction.

The walls were painted long before the work of fixing the hall was completed. Technicians then tried installing smoke detectors and cameras but could not finish their work. Workers also decided to put cement over a wooden floor.

In the main hall‚ apart from the organ and the mess on the floor, everything had been stolen, including the seats in the balcony and most door handles (all made of brass.) On the second floor, holes were drilled to squeeze cables through the walls, which compromised the structural integrity of the building.

In the building’s old Pretoria Council Chamber, workers ruined huge heritage paintings that had been there for decades.

Pieter de Necker‚ senior strategic executive specialist in the mayor’s office expressed the pain.

"Six companies withdrew their intentions to shoot films in this room. One of them wanted to shoot Mandela’s Rivonia trial but had to cancel due to the kind of work that was done here‚" he said.

De Necker said less damage had been done there than in other rooms.

Just for the mayor’s bathroom tiles‚ the city was billed R100‚000. The wallpaper on the walls leading to his office cost R8‚000 a metre, totalling R200‚000.

Some of the glass doors were not properly measured and workers just used whatever was available to close the gaps on top.

The city was invoiced for kitchen appliances, all of which were bought in pairs but none of which were found when the new administration took over.

"We will get to the bottom of this. People will have to be held accountable‚" Msimanga vowed as journalists stood in disbelief of what they had seen.

TMG Digital