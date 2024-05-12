My Brilliant Career: A passion for raising financial literacy levels
Bongani Mageba is the CEO of TIH Advisory
12 May 2024 - 05:26
Tell me about TIH Advisory and your work as the CEO.
TIH Advisory is a multiproduct, multibranded financial advisory network. I was appointed as CEO in 2022 and, together with a team of financial advisers, assist individuals and business owners to craft tailored financial plans for a secure future. We provide guidance on a wide range of personal and business short- and long-term insurance solutions as well as wealth planning options, aligning with clients’ specific needs and objectives. Our goal is to become a digitally enabled, data-led, full-service advisory business...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.