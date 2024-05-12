How to... ensure your workers are future-ready
uman capital leaders can direct their organisations’ people priorities to benefit from digital transformation
Many human resources (HR) departments are going through a digital transformation, with transactional tasks such as payroll and recruitment being outsourced to specialists, while they focus on ensuring the workforce is adaptable and tech savvy.
“Human capital leaders and their teams should leave transactional tasks to outsourced specialists and instead focus on becoming strategic business partners. The modern human capital leader who can master this will be an invaluable asset as they direct their organisations’ people priorities to benefit from digital transformation and help them remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic business environment,” says Nomsa Mbuli, strategic accounts leader, Ziyasiza Consulting...
