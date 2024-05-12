Call for Abuja to allow increase in price of mobile calls
Prices have not gone up in recent years as high inflation and the rapid depreciation of the naira take its toll on the West African nation
GSMA, a worldwide lobby group for mobile network operators, has called on the Nigerian government to remove mobile tariff control regulations on retail to allow operators to set fees for voice calls and internet. This is to cushion the effects of high inflation and devaluation of the local naira on the struggling operators.
The report comes amid intensified lobbying by mobile network operators in the West African nation, including MTN, to increase prices, which have not gone up in recent years. MTN Nigeria is the group’s largest subsidiary, representing more than a quarter of total group subscribers and contributing about 35% to revenue as at the end of 2023. The mobile giant recently recorded losses as a result of economic shocks in Africa’s most populous country. ..
