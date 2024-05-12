Regulator’s warning on price of food essentials
Load-shedding and transport-cost pressures have not abated, and the drought is likely to make things worse
12 May 2024 - 05:47
The prices of some essential foods are slowly stabilising, albeit off a high base, but the Competition Commission still believes essential foods are becoming unaffordable, posing a threat to food security.
Over the past three years, consumers have been under severe pressure from rising prices because of a number of factors, such as load-shedding, the high cost of raw materials and transport expenses...
