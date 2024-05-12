WENDY KNOWLER: Beware of bank virtual cards and rogue SMSs
‘They (FNB) decided to refund me as a gesture of goodwill,’ says happy customer
What do Reverend Peter Langerman of Durbanville and “Deborah P” have in common? They are both FNB customers, and both were defrauded via virtual card, just a day apart, with their money flowing to or through the same company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Langerman wrote to me about his experience recently, after FNB rejected his claim for a refund of his losses. On April 5 several fraudulent virtual card transactions saw a total of R12,225 flow out of his account and into that of a company listed as Al Hadaf Opticals of the UAE. It was when I did a Google Maps search to check out that retail outlet that I spotted a HelloPeter complaint from a woman identified only as “Deborah P”, whose money — two transactions totalling about R1,500 — had landed up in the same UAE bank account the day before Langerman’s transactions...
