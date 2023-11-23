REGISTER | Standard Bank Supplier Development Summit and Recognition Awards
This free live-streamed event will equip SMEs with the knowledge and resources needed to 'Rise Above the Noise' in a competitive marketplace
Standard Bank proudly announces the launch of the inaugural Supplier Development Summit and Recognition Awards. Taking place in Johannesburg on November 29, this event will be live-streamed.
Embodying the theme “Rise Above the Noise”, the summit is geared towards small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with a turnover of up to R50m. It will tackle the challenges faced by such businesses in a competitive marketplace with the aim of guiding them towards success.
During the summit, industry leaders will share knowledge to enable SMEs to navigate the business landscape with innovation and resilience. Attendees will be provided with valuable insights and access to resources that will enable them to overcome obstacles and capitalise on opportunities.
The Recognition Awards, a highlight of the summit, will celebrate extraordinary SMEs, disrupters, change makers and leaders who excel in the Standard Bank Supplier Development Programme.
“Supplier development encourages businesses to cultivate long-term relationships with their suppliers, empowering them to grow and succeed. For us, it is important to champion supplier development by focusing on strategic levers to uplift SMEs,” says Kholofelo Shaai, head of Supplier Development at Standard Bank SA.
Awards will be presented in five categories:
- Innovation: Acknowledging SMEs that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, originality and forward-thinking in their businesses, including technological innovations.
- Growth: Recognising SMEs that have effectively scaled their operations, expanded market reach and achieved financial success.
- Social and Environmental Impact: Celebrating SMEs making a positive difference in local communities, going beyond commercial success to create tangible social benefits.
- Digital Transformation: Acknowledging SMEs leveraging digital technologies to enhance business operations and drive efficiency and innovation.
- Resilience: Recognising SMEs that have adapted to changing circumstances, continuing operations despite setbacks such as Covid-19, load-shedding or unfavourable economic conditions.
Event details
- Date: November 29 2023
- Time: 8.30am to 3pm
- Venue: Online
Click here to register your free virtual seat for this event.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.