PODCAST | Consumers seek out value on Black Friday, Absa says

November 24 2023. Long queues at Woodmead, North of Johannesburg as people went out to take advantage of the Black Friday sale. Picture. THAPELO MOREBUDI
Black Friday through the lens of transaction data is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
We hear from payment provider Payfast, which said one South African had already spent R234,448 in a single online purchase on its platform, while the smallest transaction of the day so far was valued at just R5. As of noon on Friday, the average basket size is R1,633. Payfast saw a spike in transactions between 7am and 9am, as consumers raced to get their online orders in before the best deals were sold out.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshipi Alexander, head of card issuing at Absa Everyday Banking, and Vish Chetty, executive for payments acceptance at Absa Relationship Banking.
Alexander reports that the bank processed a R462,000 accommodation transaction by 8am, and by midday another customer paid about a million rand for furniture.
Chetty says the largest transaction he had seen through the day was a single card swipe for more than R500,000. He explains that South Africans appear to be getting more comfortable with doing their shopping online, with ever-increasing amounts spent.
With consumers being said to be under pressure, Alexander says this has not stopped South Africans from seeking out good deals and value, which is backed up by transaction data.
The team says the data continues to show a move towards digital payments, with card as a method of payment expected to continue to grow over time. The panel also explains that while much of the activity has been around Black Friday, specials and promotions by retailers through the month of November have been big drivers of transaction activity.
Topics of discussion include: Black Friday transaction data from Absa; trends from the retail event; the growth of e-commerce in SA; consumers seeking out value; efforts to increase digital payments; and the outlook for the year ahead.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Consumers seek out value on Black Friday, Absa says
Absa processed a R462,000 accommodation transaction, while another customer paid about a million rand for furniture
Black Friday through the lens of transaction data is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
We hear from payment provider Payfast, which said one South African had already spent R234,448 in a single online purchase on its platform, while the smallest transaction of the day so far was valued at just R5. As of noon on Friday, the average basket size is R1,633. Payfast saw a spike in transactions between 7am and 9am, as consumers raced to get their online orders in before the best deals were sold out.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshipi Alexander, head of card issuing at Absa Everyday Banking, and Vish Chetty, executive for payments acceptance at Absa Relationship Banking.
Alexander reports that the bank processed a R462,000 accommodation transaction by 8am, and by midday another customer paid about a million rand for furniture.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Chetty says the largest transaction he had seen through the day was a single card swipe for more than R500,000. He explains that South Africans appear to be getting more comfortable with doing their shopping online, with ever-increasing amounts spent.
With consumers being said to be under pressure, Alexander says this has not stopped South Africans from seeking out good deals and value, which is backed up by transaction data.
The team says the data continues to show a move towards digital payments, with card as a method of payment expected to continue to grow over time. The panel also explains that while much of the activity has been around Black Friday, specials and promotions by retailers through the month of November have been big drivers of transaction activity.
Topics of discussion include: Black Friday transaction data from Absa; trends from the retail event; the growth of e-commerce in SA; consumers seeking out value; efforts to increase digital payments; and the outlook for the year ahead.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
MORE PODCASTS
PODCAST | Chapu rethinks audit in SA
PODCAST | Avis’ plan to conquer car subscription market
PODCAST | The economics of philanthropy according to Jonathan Oppenheimer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
PODCAST | Consumers seek out value on Black Friday, Absa says
PODCAST | M&A and private equity trends to watch in 2024
SIMON BROWN: Till finances do us part
YOUR MONEY: What to do with old, unused UK currency
PODCAST | Visa’s push for digital payments with SMEs