How will markets surprise investors this year?

Can global equity markets sustain the kind of prices they are enjoying now? This is the question many investors are asking. A lot of stimulus has been introduced on the macroeconomic side, and this is likely to continue in 2021.

This environment is likely to be conducive to both economic and earnings growth.

Looking further ahead, we are concerned about fiscal debt and how that will unwind over time. Governments have been borrowing from the future and at some point, this will have to be addressed.

In SA, markets could surprise investors. At PSG Wealth we know things are looking dire from a growth perspective, but it does seem that valuations are very cheap and there is a significant opportunity for reratings. While confidence is very low, this can change quickly.

Our interest rates remain low and will likely remain so for the rest of the year, while the monetary policy environment is conducive to a recovery.

The big question, however, is around lockdowns and whether any stimulus that goes into the pocket of the consumer will ultimately reach the economy in an environment that is still riddled with uncertainty and lower confidence levels.

Globally, the environment bodes well for equities given the amount of capital being pumped into economies. Global bonds, however, should be considered more carefully, and some pain will likely be experienced down the line.

Very low cash rates globally and high amounts of liquidity will have inflation consequences, and therefore investors should consider their choice of asset class carefully.

Equities not only offer good prospective returns, but also make a lot of sense from an inflation-hedge perspective.

Local equity sectors

Locally, commodities and financials offer attractive prospects.

Financials were sold down along with other sectors from March to April last year, but unlike others, have not really recovered. Therefore, there is probably some performance potential as many financial counters are currently very cheap. Commodities have done well but are still far behind their longer-term averages. With all the fiscal and monetary support around, we believe growth is on the cards and commodities could continue to do well.

Bonds

South African bonds have been offering good value as an alternative to cash investments.