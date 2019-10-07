Medical aid hikes to take bigger chunk of your salary

Medical scheme members and their employers should brace for a 10% increase in their contributions in 2020, outpacing the annual general inflation rate by 4.6%, according to Aon SA, which advises employers on employer-provided medical benefit costs.

This means your salary increase is likely to be lower than the increase in your contributions as it is more likely to be based on inflation, or lower if your employer is struggling. This means your contributions will take a bigger chunk of your salary in 2020.

Aon’s prediction is in line with the findings so far by another company that advises employers, Alexander Forbes Healthcare. It has found that so far nine open schemes have announced their contribution increases and the average increase is 9.5%.

Momentum Health medical scheme has announced a weighted average annual contribution increase of 8.2% for 2020, and Bonitas has announced a weighted average increase of 9.9% across the scheme’s various plans. (A weighted increase is an average based on the number of members paying the different percentage increases on each option.)

Remember that averages can be misleading because your own contribution increase will depend on the option you are on and how many dependents you have.

To date, Medihelp has announced the highest weighted average increase of 11.9%.

Earlier in October the country’s largest open medical scheme, Discovery Health, announced a weighted average annual contribution increase of 9.5% for 2020.

“Though the industry increases this year may appear steep during a tough economic climate that continues to put a strain on consumers’ pockets, various factors need to be considered, such as rising medical inflation rates, ageing scheme profiles and regulatory requirements,” Damian McHugh, the executive head of sales and marketing at Momentum Health, says.