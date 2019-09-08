Millions spent on burn survivor but rehab denied

But after paying in excess of R15-million for his treatment at the specialised burns unit at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, Genesis Medical Scheme is refusing to pay for more than 10 days in rehabilitation, despite arguments that the benefit is a minimum benefit all schemes must provide.

The 10 days ended this week and Leigh van Baalen is now using funds raised by friends and family to pay the fee of about R8,000 a day at the Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital.

Assisted by consumer health-care rights activist Angela Drescher, Van Baalen has complained to the Council for Medical Schemes, saying Kelvin still has open wounds, tremors and is unable to walk or use his hands.

"Ten days of rehabilitation for a man who has been in ICU for 413 days. I am devastated! Disappointed! And heartbroken!" Van Baalen said in her complaint.

Annerie du Plooy, the founder of the not-for-profit Hero Burn Foundation, which assists burn survivors, says it is "inhumane" for Genesis to deny Kelvin the opportunity to heal given what burn survivors go through.

She says Kelvin has lost muscle mass and bone density, putting him at high risk of breaking bones. He has problems with his lungs and is at risk of organ failure relapse.

In addition, as with other burn survivors spending much shorter periods in intensive care, he probably also has ICU syndrome, a form of paranoia, and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, which will need to be dealt with in therapy.

The medical team treating Kelvin have recommended at least 12 weeks in the rehabilitation facility, Van Baalen says.

Regulations under the Medical Schemes Act state that burns covering more than 10% of the body surface are a PMB (prescribed minimum benefit) and the treatment includes removal of damaged tissue, skin grafts and medical management.

In a 2011/2012 publication, CMS Script, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) says depending on the severity and nature of the burns, PMB treatment may require rehabilitation such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, Drescher says.