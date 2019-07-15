A third of South Africans put food and groceries on their credit cards

Almost 30% of South Africans use their credit cards primarily to buy food and groceries, the latest Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor shows.

Credit should generally be used to pay for big-ticket items and emergencies and not to fund daily expenses. The use of credit for daily essentials can easily lead you into a debt trap.

The annual survey, which tracks changes in the financial attitudes and behaviour of SA’s working metropolitan population, is conducted through face-to-face interviews with consumers in more than 1,000 households in metro areas.

When asked what their credit cards are “mainly” used for, 29% of respondents in this year’s survey said their cards are used primarily to buy food and groceries, while 28% said they use their credit cards mainly for emergencies. Sixteen percent reportedly use their credit cards mainly for big purchases, while 10% use theirs mainly to pay for travel. Only 8% use their credit cards mainly for online purchases.

Lynette Nicholson, a research manager at Old Mutual, says there is a strong correlation between people buying food and paying off just the minimum on their credit cards. “These consumers are probably the ones in the worst [financial] situation,” she says.

“Only 18% of those who use their credit card mainly for everyday purchases like groceries pay their card off in full at the end of the month,” the survey shows.

To avoid paying interest, a credit card should be paid off in full every month.

The survey found that 56% of people with credit cards pay the minimum instalment only. This applies also to the majority of respondents in the highest income category (of R40,000 and more a month).