Money

Consumers rely more and more on credit to survive

Survey shows large-ticket purchases such as cars and homes are dwindling owing to economic uncertainty

25 June 2019 - 16:41 Charlene Steenkamp
Consumers have been finding themselves under pressure for some time as their salary increases have not been keeping up with the cost of living. Picture: 123RF/DEAN DROBOT
Consumers have been finding themselves under pressure for some time as their salary increases have not been keeping up with the cost of living. Picture: 123RF/DEAN DROBOT

Consumers are increasingly relying on their credit cards and personal loans for daily survival, the latest statistics from one of the major credit bureaus reveal.

Rising unemployment, increased fuel and electricity costs and salaries that are falling substantially behind inflation are factors putting pressure on South Africans, according to the latest TransUnion SA Industry Insights Report.

Carmen Williams, director of research and consulting of TransUnion SA, says the tough economy is reflected in high levels of credit and the increasing number of consumers in serious arrears with their credit repayments.

Of concern is the fact that serious delinquency rates — where consumers are in arrears of three months or more on their credit accounts — have been on the increase over the past two quarters for most credit products, she says.

Bank lenders experienced a significant increase in new personal loans advanced in the first quarter, with 11.3% more accounts being opened by consumers compared with the first quarter of the previous year. 

However, loans from nonbanking lenders dropped 16.1% over that period, which Williams attributes to more conservative lending practices in response to rapidly rising delinquency rates, which surged to 24.4% in the first quarter of 2019 for this category of credit.

The number of credit cards and nonbank personal loan accounts increased substantially in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total number of personal loan accounts opened at lenders outside the banking sector increased 15.8%, and 8.4% more credit card accounts were granted compared to 2018 this time. There was a slight drop in the total volume of bank-issued personal loans, which fell 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

The steady rise in delinquencies for home loans and vehicle finance  indicates that even consumers in the lower-risk credit tiers are not immune to the current economic challenges
Carmen Williams, director of research and consulting of TransUnion SA

Not only are more consumers seeking out more credit but existing consumers increased their outstanding balances across all credit types: credit cards, personal loans and to a lesser extent home loans and vehicle finance loans. 

Outstanding balances on nonbank personal loans surged 11.4%, bank personal loans jumped 7.2% and outstanding credit card balances were up 6.6%.

 “These growth trends indicate that consumers are actively seeking new credit as a means to supplement their incomes and meet their obligations,” Williams says.

On the other hand, consumers were less inclined to buy homes and vehicles. Only 0.5% more home loan accounts were opened in the first quarter of 2019 while 2.5% fewer vehicle loans were opened in the period compared with the same quarter in 2018.

Williams says that these numbers may indicate that consumers are deferring large-ticket purchases such as cars and homes because of economic uncertainty.

She says of particular concern is the increasing trend in delinquencies for home loans and vehicle finance, which has gone up for the third consecutive quarter.

Delinquencies on home loans were up from 3.4% in the first quarter of 2018 to 4% in the first quarter of 2019, and vehicle finance delinquency rates were up from 4.6% to 5.2% in the same period

“The steady rise in delinquencies for home loans and vehicle finance over the past year indicates that even consumers in the lower-risk credit tiers are not immune to the current economic challenges,” Williams says.

The exception to the trend of rising delinquencies is credit cards, which saw serious nonpayment rates improve 1.3% year on year to 12.6% in the first quarter.

Consumers may be protecting their credit cards to a greater extent to maintain access to this most liquid form of credit for future use, she says.

Consumers have been finding themselves under pressure for some time as their salary increases have not been keeping up with the cost of living, which has seen them increasingly using credit to finance their day-to-day living costs, she says.

ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Don’t let banks mislead you: home-loan shopping won’t affect credit score

Don’t worry about the impact of numerous home-loan applications on your credit score — no matter what your bank tells you
Money
2 days ago

How loyal are you to your bank, if at all?

The SA Customer Satisfaction Index for banking products shows one in four people is ready to jump ship
Investing
2 months ago

Do credit card fees go beyond the law?

Credit act caps fee at R60 a month, but banks charge more
Money
2 months ago

Popular Articles

Consumers rely more and more on credit to survive

Money

Cover yourself properly to ensure you earn even while ill

Money

WARREN INGRAM: Is your adviser doing enough to keep investment fees low?

Opinion / Columnists

Financial Forum: How do I file my tax return now that I am working for myself?

Money

Related Articles

Five key ingredients to financial freedom

Money

Homeowners gain more muscle on repossessed houses

Money

Clothes still king of credit purchasing for SA consumers

Money

ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: Way too much month at the end of the money? You're not alone

Opinion

ANGELIQUE ARDÉ: What you don’t know about your credit card’s budget facility

Money