Consumers rely more and more on credit to survive

Consumers are increasingly relying on their credit cards and personal loans for daily survival, the latest statistics from one of the major credit bureaus reveal.

Rising unemployment, increased fuel and electricity costs and salaries that are falling substantially behind inflation are factors putting pressure on South Africans, according to the latest TransUnion SA Industry Insights Report.

Carmen Williams, director of research and consulting of TransUnion SA, says the tough economy is reflected in high levels of credit and the increasing number of consumers in serious arrears with their credit repayments.

Of concern is the fact that serious delinquency rates — where consumers are in arrears of three months or more on their credit accounts — have been on the increase over the past two quarters for most credit products, she says.

Bank lenders experienced a significant increase in new personal loans advanced in the first quarter, with 11.3% more accounts being opened by consumers compared with the first quarter of the previous year.

However, loans from nonbanking lenders dropped 16.1% over that period, which Williams attributes to more conservative lending practices in response to rapidly rising delinquency rates, which surged to 24.4% in the first quarter of 2019 for this category of credit.

The number of credit cards and nonbank personal loan accounts increased substantially in the first quarter of 2019 compared with the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The total number of personal loan accounts opened at lenders outside the banking sector increased 15.8%, and 8.4% more credit card accounts were granted compared to 2018 this time. There was a slight drop in the total volume of bank-issued personal loans, which fell 2.2% in the first quarter of 2019.