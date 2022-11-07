Seven reasons the Huawei nova 10 SE should be your next smartphone

Choosing a new smartphone isn't as easy as it used to be. Nowadays, they come in lots of different designs and sizes, with plenty of different features and, most importantly, at different price points. Moreover, not everyone's preferences are the same. Some prioritise the camera and design, while others may prefer a smartphone with fast charging speeds or immersive displays.

Whatever the case maybe, every new generation of the Huawei nova series strives to tick all the boxes. These innovative pieces of tech have on-trend designs, powerful cameras, excellent performance and offer smart interaction experiences.

This is certainly true when it comes to Huawei's new gem — the Huawei nova 10 SE (8GB + 256GB).

Here are seven reasons why it's one of the best smartphones you can get your hands on today:

1. It's sleek and ultra-slim

With an ultra-thin design — it's a mere 7.39mm thick — and weighing in at only 184g, the Huawei nova 10 SE slip into pockets and petite handbags, and slide into palms with ease.

2. It's incredibly stylish

The Huawei nova series is well known for its trendy colours and stylish aesthetics, and the Huawei nova 10 SE is no exception.

Available Starry Black and Starry Silver, it features the series' iconic golden Star Orbit Rings; these design elements highlight the phoning hi-tech rear camera system, and glimmer in the light.