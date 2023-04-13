Insure your life to protect theirs: why life cover is a necessity

Imagine you spend many years building the life of your dreams. You buy the house and car you've always wanted, and even manage to put your children or those of a relative in one of the country’s top schools.

Then one day, out of the blue, you become critically ill and eventually cannot work any more.

What would happen to you and your loved ones? Will your family be able to maintain the same standard of living? What about your outstanding debts? Would you be able to afford to pay them off?

Too often, if something as unfortunate as this happens, people stand to lose it all. That’s where life insurance comes in.

While many people associate life insurance only with death cover, companies such as OUTsurance also offer options that include cover for critical illness and disability.

If you have a life insurance policy that covers you for critical illness and/or disability, it will pay out so you can afford to continue living the life you were used to before being unable to work due to ill health. Some policies will even cover your medical expenses.

That's why life insurance is a non-negotiable — it secures long-term financial stability for you and your loved ones in the event you're no longer able to provide, whether this is due to death, disability or critical illness.

OUTsurance life cover options

As mentioned, OUTsurance offers life cover for death, critical illness and disability. Let's take a closer look at each option:

Death cover

OUTsurance's death cover is designed to provide long-term financial support to your dependents in the case of your death. It can be used to pay for a home or education, or anything else that’s important in the lives of your loved ones if you pass away.

Cover amounts range from R200,000 to R16m, and you must be between the ages of 18 to 64 to qualify.

Critical illness cover

Critical illness cover from OUTsurance provides financial support when you are seriously ill. It covers you for more than 40 critical illnesses including cancer, heart attack and stroke.

This cover stands independently from the insurer's death cover, meaning a critical illness claim will not affect your sum insured under your death cover.

Disability cover

OUTsurance's disability cover provides financial support when you are physically unable to earn an income due to illness or injury that results in total and permanent disability.

This cover also stands independently from the insurer's death cover, meaning a disability claim will not affect your sum insured under your death cover.

Why you should choose life insurance from OUTsurance

If you have people who depend on you, you need life insurance. And who better to partner with than an insurer who has been around for 25 years and is committed to making sure you always get something OUT?

Here are some more reasons to choose OUTsurance:

Your premiums are based on your risk factors. So, if you’re a low-risk client, you’ll pay much less than someone who is a higher risk.

OUTsurance will cover the cost of blood tests, if these are required for your cover. And if you're unable to get to a lab, they will send a medical nurse to your home. If you qualify for life insurance up to R5m, they won't send you for any insurance medicals or blood tests.

The cover the insurer offers is flexible, which allows you to keep your premium and cover fixed. Or, if you wish, you can increase your cover and premium on an annual basis.

This article was sponsored by OUTsurance.