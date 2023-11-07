Quantitative investing and the challenge of data on a global scale

Processing the torrent of data

The amount of data and the interactions between companies, sectors and countries, and the effects of macroeconomic factors increases the scale of the coverage needed for global markets.

The size of a fundamental team would need to increase as the size of the investible universe increases, because each company would have to be researched and compared against other companies.

Given this challenge, there has been an increasing shift towards global quantitative strategies, which is expected to continue.

Quantitative (or quant) investing is a term used to describe a wide variety of mathematical models and strategies implemented systematically by asset management firms to construct and manage client portfolios.

The growth of quantitative investing started in the 1970s and has evolved in both active and passive portfolios, employing repeatable, sustainable and evidence-based analyses of large amounts of data to manage diverse and risk-cognisant portfolios in a scalable and effective manner.

A few data scientists and computers are very cost effective compared to the army of fundamental analysts and portfolio managers which would be needed to cover the global equity universe.

In contrast, the shift from a local to a global quantitative team needs only the addition of computation power for processing of the data.

An evolving skill set

Locally, there has been a massive increase in the number and variety of index funds becoming quantitatively managed.

Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) believes that active equity investing will follow a similar trend as investors get more comfortable with quantitative investing and the ever-increasing pressure on fees.

Quantitative investing depends on systems and data infrastructure to combine speed and accuracy to implement good portfolios.

A skilled and curious research team that takes an integrated approach with strong data infrastructure will be the future for local asset managers who want to benefit from the global universe.