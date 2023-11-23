Plotting the long-term global inflation drivers

The debate about the direction of the global interest rate cycle has prompted intense discussions among economists, policymakers and financial experts globally.

After peaking just short of 9% in 2022, inflation in the US has come down to just more than 3% in the past year.

While not quite yet at the Federal Reserve’s target, market participants are looking forward to an environment where lower inflation allows global central banks to ease back on policy tightening.

However, a longer-term perspective reveals some telling themes, which are expectedto persist beyond the cycle.

While the drivers of short-run inflation are typically easy to break down into a handful of trends, drivers of longer-term inflation are more important in the setting of average inflation conditions.

These are tied to the availability of resources, how efficiently they are used, and the demand for investment and spending.

On a global scale, efficiencies include optimising the flow of ideas, technology, trade, capital and people between and within different regions.