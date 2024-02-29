Editor's note
MARC HASENFUSS: Broader economy curbs small-cap enthusiasm
Slow start to new year includes sluggish Alsi performance
29 February 2024 - 10:00
Bit of a damp squib so far, this 2024.
Any hopes that the JSE’s all share index (Alsi) might trundle closer to 80,000 points have been quickly dashed. At the time of writing the Alsi was around 73,500 points with resource stocks taking flak and the other big global counters mostly treading water or sinking a bit...
