Special Reports

Zeda’s debt brake

It’s a solid operation, but can investors look past the balance sheet?

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 08:00 THE FINANCE GHOST

The joy of an unbundling is that the newly listed company inherits the shareholder base of the previous holding company. This gave Zeda a public float of nearly 60% on listing, which is both a blessing and a curse.

Where there is liquidity, there is the opportunity to sell down those shares and give the company a rough start to its listed life...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.