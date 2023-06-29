JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
He’s a moving target. Gwede Mantashe is a problem, but the list of Ramaphosa’s defeated enemies is, by now, impressively long …
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
The joy of an unbundling is that the newly listed company inherits the shareholder base of the previous holding company. This gave Zeda a public float of nearly 60% on listing, which is both a blessing and a curse.
Where there is liquidity, there is the opportunity to sell down those shares and give the company a rough start to its listed life...
Zeda’s debt brake
It’s a solid operation, but can investors look past the balance sheet?
