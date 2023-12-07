NATASHA MARRIAN: Pollsters’ predictions for the 2024 elections are in
The reputable pollsters are unanimous that the ANC won’t win a majority next year — but the predictions for the DA and the EFF are all over the place
07 December 2023 - 05:00
Politics can be inexplicable and apparently irrational — how did Jacob Zuma manage to lead the oldest liberation movement on the continent for two terms? — but in the final analysis it’s a numbers game. And polls conducted in the run-up to elections by reputable organisations are grounded in maths and usually provide a reliable gauge of voter sentiment.
Research companies will give a margin of error for their polls, and they rarely predict an election outcome with 100% accuracy. But the insights they provide into the mood of the electorate are crucial. ..
