Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why local is no longer lekker for the ANC

Municipalities’ service delivery struggles and failure to pay workers on time are likely to affect the 2024 national polls

23 November 2023 - 05:00
by Natasha Marrian

Collapsing municipal infrastructure and sporadic service delivery have left businesses and residents scrambling for alternative service providers. Outstanding debt to suppliers, Eskom and water authorities has ballooned.

Now, increasingly, municipal employees are feeling the pinch as municipal dysfunction deepens. ..

