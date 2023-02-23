Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Making a cabinet out of deadwood

Ramaphosa has little to work with as he agonises over eagerly awaited restructuring

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian

It has been more than two weeks since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the coming of a power messiah, in the form of a minister of electricity in the presidency.

This week Eskom teetered on the brink of stage 8 load-shedding after breakdowns and shutdowns took 21,243MW  off the grid, with planned maintenance further knocking down capacity. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.