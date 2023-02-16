Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Joburg crime-fighting gets an injection of EFF logic

Mgcini Tshwaku, the new mayoral committee member for public safety, talks a good game, but can he deliver?

16 February 2023 - 05:00

Hold onto your hats, Joburg, the EFF has just taken over crime-fighting in the city. 

Former MP Mgcini Tshwaku was appointed last week as the mayoral committee member for public safety as part of a power-sharing deal with the ANC and smaller parties, and it’s going to be an interesting ride because the 46-year-old is an unconventional politician. ..

