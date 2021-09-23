NATASHA MARRIAN: Cosatu bats for the judiciary

The judiciary and the constitution have found an unlikely defender: Cosatu. From describing the judiciary as a "threat to democracy" back in 2015 to now taking a decision to "make a stand in defence of the constitution and affirm its supremacy in the governing of this country", Cosatu has certainly come a long way.

Six years ago, the trade union federation launched full tilt into an attack on the judiciary — the kind of thing Jacob Zuma and Helen Zille now specialise in — accusing it of judicial overreach, failing to honour the separation of powers and undermining majority rule by protecting the apartheid privileges of minorities...