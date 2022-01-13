Opinion / Pattern Recognition TOBY SHAPSHAK: Biting corruption with a zillion bytes The Zondo commission report shows how digitalisation can be a game-changer for accountability and information B L Premium

The Zondo commission says the evidence it has gathered over four years amounts to one petabyte of data. That’s the equivalent of 250,000 movies — at least one of which must be Tom Moyane fancying himself as starring in Rambo: Last Taxpayer Blood.

The first instalment of the Zondo report landed via WhatsApp moments after it was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa, which must be a record of some kind...