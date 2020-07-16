JEREMY SAMPSON: Rands for brands in M&A

Take the explosion in video conferencing options as we work remotely. For many, Skype was the main option, but now we have quite a few more, including options from Microsoft and Google.

A newcomer that took the market by storm is Zoom. Canny investors piled into Zoom Technologies in April, pushing its share price up threefold in five weeks. Only, it was the wrong Zoom: over the same period in April, Zoom Video Communications had risen a modest 30% until the US Securities & Exchange Commission suspended trading in Zoom Technologies. Since then, the right Zoom has soared on the market.

Egg on its face

One of the most publicised oversights when it comes to due diligence of brands happened when Rolls-Royce sold its car division. The original company was founded in 1904 as an engineering group, though today it is best known for supplying aero engines to Boeing and Airbus. In the early 1970s, the group was close to liquidation and the UK government bailed it out. In 1973, the automotive division became a standalone company, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited, with its assets Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars. In 1998, Volkswagen won a bidding war with BMW to buy the car company for $790m.

But unbeknown to Volkswagen, it had bought the plant, the designs, a unionised workforce and a car — but not the trademark Rolls-Royce, which remained with the parent company. That left it with spätzle on its face. So Volkswagen could build a car to all intents and purposes a Rolls-Royce, but not call it that. It thought it had bought a car, but ended up with a dog. But it didn’t end there, as BMW then bought the rights to the Rolls-Royce trademark for $66m.

The result today is that we have a Bentley produced by Volkswagen, and a Rolls-Royce produced by BMW.

Welcome to the new world of brands, where Volvo is owned by the Chinese, Land Rover by the Indians and Mini by the Germans.

It illustrates how, in most deals, the value of the intellectual property remains an afterthought.

The world’s most valuable brand is Amazon, with the brand itself making up over 24% of the total business value. Look at the S&P 500, and you’ll see that more than 77% of the value of these companies, in total, is made up of intangible assets. International investors are cognisant of these facts. It means that, for this new world, due diligence has to be far more rigorous than it used to be.