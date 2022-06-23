×

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Speaking truth to power

23 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN
I assure LEA Callaghan (Letters, June 2) that though he may think I am a member of the FM’s staff, I am not. Since the 1980s I have had more than 1,000 letters printed in various media. Sadly, the common thread is tackling government incompetence and its cavalier attitude to its citizens.

What is really frightening is that in previous years government departments responded to queries from the media immediately. Nowadays, despite having highly paid “spokespeople” there is a stony silence. Thankfully, there are strong editors who tackle the government’s incompetence and “don’t care” attitude.

It behoves us to stand up and object to below-standard service from the very people to whom we pay substantial taxes.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

