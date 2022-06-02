×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Litter is huge part of flood problem

02 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied

Tony Ball of Gilletts so regularly has letters published in the FM that one might conclude he is either a member of staff (He’s not — Editor) or, in the current style, a “bot”.

He recently drew attention (Letters, FM May 12-18) to the responsibility of that slush fund, the Ingonyama Trust, as landlord, to effect repairs to the multitude of dwellings it leases to tenants. Those dwellings were damaged as a consequence of water, diverted by the mountains of litter that municipal employees have failed to clear out of the ditches, gutters and similar contrivances designed to redirect flood waters. 

Of course, there are asinine pronouncements from on high that this wave of destruction was caused by global warming. It is convenient to place the blame for the floods on global warming and the leaders of the G7 nations, for this detracts from the actual litter on our streets.

LEA Callaghan
Goodwood

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: The nation must stand with KZN

The floods that have engulfed KwaZulu-Natal are an event worse than any in living memory in that province
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Boksburg chaos gives us a glimpse ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
PETER BRUCE: Why Ramaphosa is deluded about ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Glencore fine sends chilling message ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the battle to be Cyril’s ...
Opinion
5.
ROB ROSE: As PwC exits, can Oceana keep anyone?
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.