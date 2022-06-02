LETTER: Litter is huge part of flood problem

Tony Ball of Gilletts so regularly has letters published in the FM that one might conclude he is either a member of staff (He’s not — Editor) or, in the current style, a “bot”.

He recently drew attention (Letters, FM May 12-18) to the responsibility of that slush fund, the Ingonyama Trust, as landlord, to effect repairs to the multitude of dwellings it leases to tenants. Those dwellings were damaged as a consequence of water, diverted by the mountains of litter that municipal employees have failed to clear out of the ditches, gutters and similar contrivances designed to redirect flood waters.

Of course, there are asinine pronouncements from on high that this wave of destruction was caused by global warming. It is convenient to place the blame for the floods on global warming and the leaders of the G7 nations, for this detracts from the actual litter on our streets.

LEA Callaghan

Goodwood

